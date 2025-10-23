Helcraw Rolls Out Prepaid Water Meters to Tackle Harare’s Water Woes

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Harare residents are set to benefit from a new smart prepaid water metering system launched by Helcraw Water in partnership with Laison Technologies, the City of Harare, and Health for Water.

The initiative aims to improve billing accuracy, enhance efficiency, and ensure fair access to water in a city long plagued by supply challenges.

The rollout began at Bedrock Apartments along Herbert Chitepo where the first batch of 22 meters was installed.

Helcraw Water Chief Executive Officer, Brendon Jere described the project as a significant milestone in modernising Harare’s water management system.

“The system is fully integrated, allowing residents to continue accessing water seamlessly. We are simply switching from postpaid to prepaid meters tariffs remain unchanged,” Jere said.

He added that alongside the meter installations, Helcraw is replacing the city’s ageing steel pipes with more durable HDPE pipes to curb water losses.

Harare currently loses an estimated 60 percent of its water through leaks, a major contributor to chronic shortages.

At the launch, Clark Dai vice president of Chinese firm Laison Technologies said the project represents the company’s first smart water metering initiative in Harare after similar successes elsewhere in the country.

“This system is designed specifically for Harare’s needs addressing low bill collection rates and inefficiencies. We have also trained local staff to manage and maintain it,” Dai said emphasising that accurate billing and transparency are key goals.

Residents’ groups have welcomed the development.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) chairman Shalvar Chikomba said the innovation offers renewed hope for frustrated ratepayers.

“For years, we have paid for water that never came out of our taps. This project gives us confidence that change is coming,” Chikomba said, applauding the inclusion of 1000 litres of free water for every household as recognition of water as a basic right.

He urged residents to support the initiative and hold authorities accountable for consistent water delivery.