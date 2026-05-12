Residents Issue 72-Hour Ultimatum Over Worsening Chitungwiza Sewer Crisis

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Residents in Chitungwiza have given local authorities a 72-hour ultimatum to provide a practical solution to a worsening sewer crisis that has left raw sewage flowing through homes, roads and public spaces in several suburbs.

The ultimatum, issued by the Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) comes amid growing frustration over burst sewer pipes affecting areas including Unit A, St Mary’s and Zengeza.

For many residents, exposure to sewage has become part of everyday life with families forced to navigate contaminated streets as they go about routine activities.

“People are now hanging laundry, selling vegetables, going to work and children are playing near raw sewage as if it is normal. This is a serious public health emergency,” said ZNOART national chairman Shepherd Shalvar Chikomba.

Residents say the persistent sewage spills are exposing communities to diseases such as cholera, typhoid and other waterborne illnesses particularly as the country remains vulnerable to disease outbreaks linked to poor sanitation.

Chitungwiza Municipality has previously acknowledged that the town’s sewer system constructed in the 1970s is struggling to cope with a rapidly expanding population.

However, ZNOART argues that despite the admission, residents continue to endure deteriorating living conditions with little sign of lasting intervention.

“We are deeply concerned and disappointed by the municipality’s failure to address this crisis decisively. Residents are living under dangerous and inhumane conditions while raw sewage continues to flow into homes and streets,” Chikomba said.

He added that residents had grown weary of poor service delivery and what he described as local authorities’ negligence.

“We are giving the Municipality of Chitungwiza 72 hours to present a clear, practical and actionable solution. Failure to do so will leave residents with no option but to mobilise and demonstrate at the council head offices,” Chikomba warned.

ZNOART also called on the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to urgently intervene should the municipality fail to resolve the problem.

Chikomba suggested authorities should consider bringing in a competent private partner to rehabilitate and manage the ageing sewer infrastructure if the council proves incapable of handling the crisis.

“It is disturbing that such a major sewer hazard exists barely 800 metres from the council offices despite repeated reports by residents. This reflects a serious lack of urgency and accountability,” he said.

The organisation said access to clean water, sanitation and a safe environment were basic human rights and urged local authorities to fulfil their service delivery mandate.