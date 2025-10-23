ZRP Defends Roadblock Operations Amid Rising Public Outcry

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has moved to allay public frustration over what motorists describe as excessive and poorly coordinated roadblocks insisting that all operations are formally approved and closely supervised to prevent misconduct.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said every roadblock is authorised through a structured command system beginning at the station level and extending to the police general headquarters for final clearance.

“All police roadblock schedules are submitted by station, district and provincial commanders to the operations department at police general headquarters for guidance and approval,” said Nyathi in a statement.

He added that police policy prohibits multiple roadblocks within a 30 to 50 kilometre radius in any given policing area whether urban or rural.

The measure, he said is intended to reduce inconvenience to motorists and minimise opportunities for abuse.

“Officers manning roadblocks are supervised by their commanders at all levels to ensure discipline, prevent corruption, and maintain quality service to the public,” he said.

Nyathi explained that the number of roadblocks may increase temporarily during special operations, national events or urgent law enforcement actions such as the pursuit of stolen property or suspects on the move.

He urged the public to report any irregular or suspicious police checkpoints directly to the Commissioner-General of Police or provincial commanders promising swift investigations and disciplinary action where misconduct is proven.

“The ZRP remains committed to transparency, professionalism, and the safety of the travelling public while ensuring effective crime prevention and law enforcement,” Nyathi added.

The statement follows mounting complaints from motorists over what they describe as harassment and corruption at some checkpoints particularly along major highways and urban routes.