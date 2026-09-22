Young Zimbabweans Turn to Tech and Creativity to Fight GBV

Young Zimbabweans are being mobilised to use technology, arts and innovation to tackle gender-based violence (GBV), with a new campaign targeting at least 450 young people across five provinces.

The #Click4ChangeToEndGBV campaign, implemented by Restless Development with support from UN Women, seeks to harness young people’s creativity and digital skills to promote gender equality, challenge harmful gender norms and strengthen efforts to prevent GBV.

The initiative will be implemented in Harare Metropolitan, Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and Masvingo, with particular attention to young women and girls, young people with disabilities and youth from rural and peri-urban communities.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development said GBV should be treated as more than a human rights concern, warning that it has wider implications for Zimbabwe’s development.

“Gender-based violence is not only a violation of human rights, but it is also a development challenge that undermines families, communities and the attainment of our national development aspirations,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said the campaign complements Government’s efforts under the National Gender-Based Violence Strategy 2023–2030 and the High-Level Political Compact to End GBV and Harmful Practices 2021–2030.

It also links the campaign to Zimbabwe’s broader development agenda, with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030 identifying gender equality and youth empowerment as cross-cutting priorities.

The campaign is positioning young people not simply as beneficiaries of programmes but as active participants in developing solutions to GBV.

“Young people are not merely beneficiaries of development; they are critical drivers of national transformation,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said young Zimbabweans could use their digital skills, creativity and community networks to influence attitudes and promote safer communities.

“Through their creativity, digital skills, cultural influence and community networks, young Zimbabweans can challenge harmful gender norms, promote positive relationships, amplify survivor-centred messages, encourage reporting and access to services, and advocate for safer communities,” it said.

The initiative will establish an Advocacy and Innovation Circle comprising 10 young people, who will provide creative and strategic leadership to the campaign while helping other young people develop advocacy skills and create solutions that promote gender equality.

The campaign will combine digital platforms with creative activities including five provincial hackathons, community theatre, spoken word, poetry, music, murals and digital storytelling.

The Ministry welcomed the approach, saying the campaign was creating new spaces for young people and communities to engage on GBV.

“We therefore welcome the campaign’s innovative use of arts, technology and digital platforms, including community theatre, spoken word, music, murals and hackathons, to engage young people and communities in conversations around GBV and gender equality,” the Ministry said.

The digital component will use TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X to amplify youth voices, challenge harmful gender norms and mobilise young people to take action.

Organisers expect the campaign to reach approximately 150,000 people through digital platforms and related activities.

The campaign will also seek to connect youth-led initiatives with Government, civil society and other GBV coordination and accountability structures, allowing young people to present their ideas, evidence and locally developed solutions.

The Ministry urged participants to use the platform to contribute evidence and solutions to national and local efforts to prevent and respond to GBV.

“We encourage young people participating in #Click4ChangeToEndGBV to continue bringing forward innovative solutions, community experiences and evidence that can contribute to national and sub-national efforts to prevent and respond to GBV,” it said.

The initiative will culminate in a National Youth Power Expo and Digital Advocacy Awards during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, where young people will showcase their solutions and advocacy work.

The Ministry said ending GBV would require coordinated action across society.

“As Government, we recognise that ending GBV requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” it said.

The campaign ultimately seeks to build a coordinated youth-led movement using creativity, technology and advocacy to address gender inequality, prevent GBV and give young people a greater role in building safer and more equal communities.