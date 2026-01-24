Highlanders Unveil Mwaruwari as Head Coach

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Highlanders Football Club has announced an update to its senior team technical setup confirming the appointment of former Manchester City and Warriors forward Benjani Mwaruwari as head coach.

In a statement, the club said it is delighted to appoint Mwaruwari describing him as a respected figure and legend of the game who is highly qualified for the role.

The club said the former international brings a wealth of experience, leadership and a deep understanding of football as Highlanders embark on a new trajectory.

Highlanders said further announcements regarding the full coaching structure and additional appointments will be communicated in due course.

The club also thanked its loyal supporters and stakeholders for their unwavering support and said it is looking forward to the journey ahead as it builds towards a strong and competitive 2026 season.

Mwaruwari arrived in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon and was full of excitement as he begins his new chapter with Bosso.

“I can’t really explain how I am feeling right now. I’m just so happy and excited to be back. It feels like home because I played here for the juniors, and now I have the chance to give back and work with the team,” Mwaruwari said.