Heavy Rains Trigger Citywide Flood Alert in Harare

Harare City Town House

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Harare Council authorities have placed the city on high alert following persistent above-normal rainfall warning that all areas in and around the capital remain under threat of flooding.

In a public notice, the City of Harare said continuous heavy rains have significantly increased the risk of flash floods prompting emergency preparedness measures in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection.

As part of the response, several evacuation centres have been designated across the city to accommodate residents displaced by flooding or at risk from rising water levels.

The centres span multiple high-density suburbs including Mbare, Kuwadzana, Tafara, Budiriro, Glen Norah, Highfield and Mufakose as well as parts of the central business district.

Among the facilities identified are Magamba Hall, Kuwadzana Hall, Tafara Hall, Budiriro Community Centre, Waterfalls Hall, Rufaro Stadium and the City Sports Centre in Belvedere.

Officials say the centres are intended to provide temporary shelter and basic safety for affected residents during flood emergencies.

The city has also released a list of emergency contact numbers for early warning and rapid response urging residents to report flooding incidents promptly and to comply with evacuation instructions when issued.

Emergency Services contact numbers: +263 24 2772375, +263 24 2761669, +263 24 2783987, +263 24 2783982, +263 24 2772376, and +263 24 2783984