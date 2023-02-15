‘Tsvangirai Weaned Labour Movement From Zanu PF’

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader Douglas Mwonzora says the late party founding president Morgan Richard Tsvangirai transformed the labour movement by dissuading it from State control.

In a message to mark five years since the death of the veteran opposition leader who succumbed to colon cancer, Mwonzora said Tsvangirai was a true man of the people.

“Morgan Tsvangirai was an enigma, a true man of the people. He was intelligent, practical, incredibly adaptable, studious and capable of listening. He read a lot and kept improving himself even when he was clearly at his political zenith. He completely revolutionized the labour movement completely weaning it from Zanu PF and State control. To add potency to labour movement, he made use of professionals, intellectuals and pragmatic revolutionaries.

“It is a historic fact that the MDC was formed later out of 3 broad movements: the Labour Movement, the Student Movement and the Constitution Movement. Though he had left the NCA, Morgan Tsvangirai played a crucial part in the Constitutional Referendum in 2000. In that year we handed Zanu PF its first defeat with the historic “No” Vote result against great odds.

“After posting an incredible feat in the 2000 Parliamentary elections, MT was robbed of clear victory in 2002 in one of the bloodiest presidential elections in Zimbabwe’s history. Immediately he began to experience betrayal from some of his comrades. Internal discord, undermining by some top leaders and violence by Zanu PF youth militia lead to a dip in MDC’s performance in 2005. Later the Party suffered an externally induced split calculated to weaken Tsvangirai. He however refused to give up,” said Mwonzora.

He said Tsvangirai was determined to serve the people of Zimbabwe despite act of violence against him.

“In spite of the violence and humiliation he had suffered, Tsvangirai nevertheless driven by the desire to end the suffering of the Zimbabwean people agreed to dialogue with his former tormentors. This was the very height of abnegation. Tsvangirai told us that he was agreeing to the Government of National Unity to deal with three things: end violence and bloodletting, revive the ailing economy and to secure a democratic and people-driven constitution of Zimbabwe.

“All these came to pass. Immediately after being sworn in as PM, Tsvangirai got down to work. He put bitterness behind him. In 2013, a combination of internal sabotage, Zanu PF fraud and subterfuge cost Tsvangirai and MDC victory. Immediately after the elections he was betrayed by internal colleagues which lead to the second split of the Party.

“On the 11th of March, 2007 Morgan Tsvangirai was badly beaten by Zanu PF militia and state agents at Machipisa at a peaceful function. He was left for dead. Mugabe and Zanu PF publicly made fun of Tsvangirai’s beating and public humiliation. In 2008 Tsvangirai and MDC handed Zanu PF it’s heaviest ever defeat in history winning the Presidency, majority in Parliament and Local authorities. In the Run-Off election we lost over 300 of our youngsters in the bloodiest election in history,” he said.