A new study by the Saint Barnabas Medical Center in the US has found the combination of hydroxychloroquine and antibiotic Zithromax effectively suppresses COVID-19 ad is highly effective in fighting the virus.

The study has suggested this treatment can increase survival chances by nearly 200 percent if given at high doses in mechanically ventilated patients with severe COVID-19 illness.

Scientists also reported that higher doses of hydroxychloroquine led to a quicker recovery in 87-percent of observed patients.

This comes after public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have denied the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19. Biological weapons expert, Dr. Steven Hatfill, has pointed blame at these experts for the hundreds of thousands of American deaths that resulted from the pandemic.

“It was false,” he asserted. “They didn’t want competition for the vaccines.”

The study also found hydroxychloroquine is particularly efficient in terminally ill patients who would otherwise have died without that drug.

Source: One America News Network https://www.oann.com/study-hydroxychloroquine-can-boost-covid-19-survival-chances-by-nearly-200/