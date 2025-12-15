IVF Zimbabwe Brings Hope to Families through Science and Compassion

The dream of motherhood was a long and painful journey, marked by four years of trying to conceive naturally, countless consultations and traditional remedies that offered no results before Jane Sibanda (not her real name) finally turned to science.

Her story is one of resilience, faith in medical innovation and the compassionate support of IVF Zimbabwe.

Jane explained that her journey began with routine gynaecological consultations. Doctors initially reassured her that conception could take time. After two years without success, she underwent investigations, including dye tests to check for blocked fallopian tubes.

Results showed her tubes were clear, leaving her in what she described as a “grey area.” With no clear medical explanation, she said she sought answers elsewhere, even turning to churches and traditional healers before discovering IVF through online research.

“My husband and I visited IVF Zimbabwe, where we received a detailed orientation on the entire IVF journey, beginning with initial consultations and fertility assessments, through ovulation monitoring, medication protocols and egg retrieval to sperm collection, fertilisation in the laboratory and embryo transfer.

“The medical team explained each stage clearly, ensuring that we understood what to expect from start to finish, including follow‑up care and emotional support throughout the process,” she added.

IVF typically begins in sync with a woman’s menstrual cycle. Jane said she was introduced to fertility medications designed to stimulate egg production. These medications prepared her ovaries for retrieval, a critical step in the process.

“I was closely monitored by the IVF Zimbabwe team, who provided round-the-clock support, answering my anxious calls and offering reassurance at every stage. When the time came, I was taken to the theatre for egg retrieval. Nine mature eggs were harvested, and six usable embryos developed.

“Though the procedure was mildly painful, I was not put fully to sleep and recovered quickly after two days of rest,” she added.

Jane pointed out that her husband’s role was equally vital. Sperm retrieval was required to fertilise her eggs.

“Initially my husband was hesitant but he quickly overcame his discomfort after witnessing my emotional struggles and agreed to participate in the process,” she said.

Once fertilisation was complete, embryos were transferred into Jane’s womb. She explained that the most anxious period followed, the “two-week wait.”

“Although I was advised by the IVF Zimbabwe team to wait ten days before testing, I began testing at home on day seven. Early signs of pregnancy filled me with cautious hope, though bleeding left me fearful of miscarriage.

“Nevertheless, I then went for a blood test and the medical confirmation brought my husband and I immense joy. I was pregnant after my very first IVF cycle,” she added.

Jane acknowledged the emotional toll of infertility. Each failed attempt before IVF left her devastated. Yet she remained determined, buoyed by support groups and the logical reassurance of science.

“It was my egg, my husband’s sperm. It made sense. When my first cycle succeeded, I embraced the IVF process wholeheartedly.

“Today I am a proud mother of a three-year-old daughter. I am also currently pregnant with my second child through a frozen embryo transfer. The second process was easy and cheaper compared to the first,” Jane added.

Aside from mild pain during egg retrieval and anxiety throughout the process, Jane said she experienced no major complications. She said she credits the IVF Zimbabwe team for their patience and kindness, describing them as “family” who held her hand through every step.

IVF Zimbabwe fertility centre provides advanced solutions to couples with subfertility in the country, combining modern science with compassionate care.

With 379 IVF babies born to date, the centre reached a milestone this year, with 57 births, averaging one IVF baby born every week.

The centre continues to grow, attracting patients from Mozambique, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabweans abroad particularly from the United Kingdom.

Jane’s story is a testament to perseverance and the transformative power of IVF.

“Couples should not hesitate. IVF is a solution that works,” she advised.

Her journey reflects IVF Zimbabwe’s mission to bring hope to families and make world-class fertility care accessible in Zimbabwe.