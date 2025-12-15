Beyond the Baby Blues: Why Mothers’ Mental Health Can No Longer Be Ignored

By Shalom Shawurwa

Maternal mental health a long-neglected public health issue was thrust into the spotlight on a recent episode of Health Shenanigans, hosted by Amanda Matseketsa.

The programme examined the psychological pressures faced by many women during pregnancy and after childbirth – a period increasingly described as the fourth trimester.

Drawing on World Health Organization (WHO) figures, Matseketsa noted that one in ten pregnant women worldwide experiences a mental health disorder with rates significantly higher in developing countries.

She challenged the common assumption that a healthy baby automatically means a healthy mother arguing that countless women silently endure depression, anxiety and trauma after giving birth.

The episode featured mental health advocate Brighton Muresherwa alongside Gamuchirai Goredema, a mother of four who shared her deeply personal experience of pregnancy loss and postpartum distress.

Gamuchirai spoke of the joy surrounding her twin pregnancy which turned to heartbreak at 27 weeks when her cervix opened prematurely.

Despite medical intervention, she went into early labour. One twin survived while the other died a few days after birth.

She described the emotional devastation of the loss, worsened by social pressure to be strong and comments suggesting she should simply be grateful that one child had survived.

“That was the worst part for my mental health. I was told not to cry, not to grieve. But I was hurting,” she said.

Her account highlighted the stigma surrounding maternal grief and mental illness particularly within African communities where emotional vulnerability is often discouraged.

Gamuchirai said mothers to grieve openly is a vital part of healing.

“If you feel like crying, you must cry,” she said.

She also called for greater inclusion of spouses and siblings in conversations around pregnancy loss and postpartum mental health.

Too often, she said, attention focuses solely on the mother while fathers and other family members are expected to suppress their own grief.

Partners, she explained are frequently pressured to remain strong leaving them without space to process their pain.

This can strain relationships and deepen feelings of isolation within families.

“When partners are excluded from the healing process, grief becomes fragmented rather than shared,” she said.

Gamuchirai added that older children are also affected by pregnancy loss and maternal distress.

Without honest, age-appropriate explanations they may struggle to understand changes in mood, routines and family life.

Including them, she said helps reduce confusion and allows healing to happen collectively.

True mental health support after loss, she argued, must be family-centred.

Healing is not an individual journey but a shared one, requiring open communication and freedom for everyone affected to express grief without judgement.

Brighton Muresherwa, who has lived experience of mental health challenges and substance abuse following the loss of a child spoke about the wider cultural barriers to seeking help.

He highlighted Zimbabwe’s involvement in the WHO Special Initiative for Mental Health and efforts by the Ministry of Health to reduce stigma through free online QualityRights training programmes.

“Losing a child without any professional support pushed me deeper into alcohol abuse. Counselling for both parents after pregnancy loss is not a luxury – it’s a necessity. Unresolved grief can damage families for years.” he said

Matseketsa urged healthcare workers, families and communities to recognise maternal mental health as a critical public health issue not a private burden.

“Mental health is beyond baby blues. It’s about saving lives, strengthening families and supporting mothers when they need it most,” she said.

The episode closed with a call for open conversations, stronger support systems and continued efforts to break the silence around postpartum mental health challenges.