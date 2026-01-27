Gvt to Honour Top-Performing Schools in New National Excellence Drive

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced a new nationwide initiative to recognise and reward academic excellence with top-performing schools across the country set to receive national honours based on their 2025 examination results.

Speaking in a statement, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo said the programme would identify and award the top 10 best-performing schools in each province using pass rates at Grade Seven, Ordinary Level and Advanced Level as the benchmark.

“This recognition is a celebration of high-performing schools that have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to academic achievement and the holistic development of learners,” the minister said.

According to the ministry, the initiative is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive, equitable and quality education, and is intended to encourage healthy competition while raising national education standards.

In addition to provincial awards, the government will also recognise the top five best-performing schools nationally in both Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) and Cambridge examinations.

These awards are scheduled to be presented on 20 March 2026.

Minister Moyo said the selected institutions would act as “beacons of excellence and inspiration” for other schools across the country setting a benchmark for quality education and academic performance.

The ministry has also appealed to the private sector, development partners and well-wishers to support the initiative through sponsorships, grants and awards aimed at motivating teachers and school heads.

“All those wishing to extend a kind gesture may contact the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (Head Office) through our official communication channels,” the minister said.