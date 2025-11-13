Job Sikhala Granted Bail

Former legislator and opposition activist Job Sikhala and his uncle Alexander Thema have been granted a R10 000 bail by the Pretoria Magistrates Court and will return to court on February 3 2026.

The 53 year old former Zengeza West Member of Parliament was arrested alongside his elderly uncle Alexander Ferrowst Thema (78) where they are facing charges of possession of explosives.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) denies that explosives allegedly found in Sikhala’s vehicle belonged to him.

In a statement, the NDWG said Sikhala was “subjected to what is believed to be suspected foul play” when the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped and searched by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The NDWG said its legal team was “actively engaged on-site” to secure the opposition leader’s defence.

“We categorically maintain that the explosives found do not belong to him. As the National Democratic Working Group, we stand unwaveringly beside our leader and reaffirm our commitment to defending him through all legal means available.” the group said

Sikhala’s arrest in South Africa comes less than a year after his release from detention in Zimbabwe where he was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence