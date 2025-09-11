Govt Moves to Revive Idle Irrigation Schemes Amid Food Security Fears

Government has pledged to overhaul underperforming irrigation schemes as part of efforts to strengthen food security in the face of climate change Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka has said.

Responding to questions in Parliament yesterday, Dr Masuka said food security remained a philosophy of the Second Republic but admitted that some irrigation schemes were operating at just 20% capacity despite the country receiving good rainfall.

“We are targeting to complete 26,000 hectares of smallholder irrigation on 460 schemes by 2030. Currently, 19,000 hectares have been developed, but we require more resources. Even in good rainfall years, some communities still face shortages,” he said

The minister noted that districts such as Bulilima and Binga were among the hardest hit with government set to intervene through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Dr Masuka revealed that 341 irrigation schemes had already been restructured under the Vision 2030 Accelerator Model which pools small half-hectare plots into larger bankable farming units managed by professionals through the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA).

“This transforms farmers from economic spectators to participants. Once organised as a block, these schemes become viable, profitable and sustainable,” he said.

Lawmakers pressed the minister on idle schemes and projects that had been budgeted for but not implemented.

Dr Masuka blamed limited disbursements from Treasury saying only 37% of requested funds had been released by mid-year.

“It saddens us to see resources lying idle while communities rely on social welfare. We must restore their dignity by enabling them to produce enough for themselves and for the market,” he said.

Concerns were also raised over broken irrigation infrastructure and whether value for money was being achieved in contractor procurement.

The minister said Parliament’s Lands Committee was still assessing the issue but urged MPs to provide evidence of failed projects for follow-up.



Dr. Masuka reiterated that climate-smart agriculture was central to government policy citing Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation farming and agro-ecological tailoring at household level, alongside irrigation and dam construction at national level.

“The goal is for Zimbabwe to be food self-sufficient in normal rainfall years, while ensuring no community is left behind,” he said.