Sport Must Beat the Drug Abuse Scourge: Minister Sanyatwe

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Anselem Sanyatwe has called on communities to intensify the fight against drug and substance abuse warning that the crisis has become a daily struggle for families across the country.

Addressing crowds at Chikomba West legislator and ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera’s annual soccer and netball tournament at Garwe Stadium in Chikomba District, Sanyatwe said the event offered more than entertainment as it served as a vital platform for awareness, empowerment and collective action.

“We gather here not only to celebrate sport but to confront an issue that has deeply affected our communities, drug and substance abuse,” he said.

Sanyatwe said the drug crisis was now rooted in villages, schools, homes and among young people who “we raise and love” adding that many youths were turning to harmful substances due to economic hardship, trauma, weakened support systems and limited recreational options.

“Many young people turn to drugs not because they are bad but because life around them has become increasingly difficult,” he said.

He praised Mavetera for using sport to engage young people and steer them towards positive paths.

“Your initiative today demonstrates leadership rooted in community needs. When our youth are engaged in sport, dance, music, drama and other positive activities we close the door to drugs and open a window to purpose, discipline and belonging.” he said

Sanyatwe urged communities to strengthen local leagues, youth academies, creative arts initiatives and safe recreational spaces arguing that no single institution could tackle the crisis alone.

“Parents must guide with patience and love. Teachers must nurture confidence. Community leaders must safeguard recreational spaces and the private sector should support youth programmes,” he said.

He encouraged young people to channel their energy into sport saying it had the power to transform lives.

“Youth are not a lost generation. You are a generation under pressure but capable of rising. Sport can take you from this stadium to national teams and global competitions. Drugs cannot give you that future but discipline can.” he said

Sanyatwe urged residents to continue supporting Mavetera’s development work saying the tournament should inspire ongoing community action.

“Let these games be a catalyst for lasting change. Support your MP in all the programmes she is delivering in this constituency and beyond.” he said.

Mavetera has hosted the annual tournament since 2023, drawing growing numbers of young people as part of efforts to curb drug and substance abuse.