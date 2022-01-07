Lawyer, Chief Law Officer Under Fire For Interfering In A Chinese Business

Chinese explosive firm Jiang Shan Civil explosives private limited has accused lawyer Chief law officer Chris Mtangadura and his wife Mable Tarugarira of allegedly interfering with its shareholding dispute.

According to Jiang Shan Civil explosives, Mtangadura and his wife interfered in a shareholding dispute that arose following the death of one of its shareholders.

In a letter that was also copied to Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi and Mashonaland West provincial minister Mary Mliswa the company secretary Vengesai Mhlanga said Tarugarira, a lawyer by profession visited the company premises and threatened to facilitate the deportation of all the Chinese workers employed at the factory.

Mhlanga alleged that, Tarugarira told them that she will approach her husband whom she said was very powerful to have them deported while bringing the factory to a standstill.

“We operate an explosives factory in Chinhoyi which was recently visited by the Minister of Mashonaland West Provincial affairs Hon. Mary Mliswa who lauded our company for producing explosives locally as it will boost the mining.

“We are in lawful occupation of our factory by virtue of a Court order dated 17th of September 202. We have been embroiled in a bitter shareholder dispute with Zhang Bin, the spouse of a deceased as shareholder, ” reads the letter.

The letter further reads that, “On the 14th of December 2021 at around 1500hrs Ms. Zhang Bin coupled with her interpreter, Mr. Hao Xin and her legal practitioner, Ms. Mable Tarugarira, stormed into our factory threatening to shut us down and deport all Chinese nationals working at the factory. Ms. Mable Tarugarira was leading the trio and was the most vocal in hurling the threats.”

“We made investigations online and further inquiries with members of the Ministry of Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs revealed that Mutangadura is indeed employed by the National Prosecuting Authority and is posted as a Chief Law Officer.

“We write to you in a bid to seek censure of Tarugarira. It is our firm belief that as a legal practitioner, Tarugarira was out of place when she visited our factory and threatened to close us down, more so because she was not serving us any legal papers nor was she in possession of any valid Court order.

“Ordinarily there should be no need for a legal practitioner to visit the business premises of a client without any reason, even more so when the said client is involved in litigation in Court,” the company wrote.

The company said they have reported the matter to the police in Chinhoyi under RRB4913381.

Contacted for a comment, Tarugarira said the charges were only meant to tarnish her image.

“These allegations are only there to tarnish my image.

“I am the legal practitioner of the other shareholder and l am liable to visit the premise. The allegation are not true,” said Tarugarira in a telephone interview.