Kaindu Hails Dembare’s ‘Miracle’ Turnaround

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu described his side’s 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Caps United as “a miracle” after a turbulent start to the season left them languishing in the relegation zone.

A second-half strike by Jairos Kasondo was enough to separate the two sides in a tense Harare derby sparking wild celebrations among the Dynamos faithful who have endured a rocky campaign.

“This can only be a miracle. Looking at where we were, and the number of points we have managed to collect, I don’t know. It can only be God. It keeps on building confidence in the team. We were not scoring but now our scoring rate has improved and we are keeping clean sheets. With a bit of luck, in the next few games we’ll be talking about something else,” Kaindu said

The win lifts Dynamos two places up to 15th on the table and offers hope that Kaindu’s side can mount a recovery after a dismal run of form earlier in the season.

For Caps United, the defeat adds pressure in a campaign where inconsistency has proved costly particularly in high-stakes fixtures.

The derby clash once again underlined the fierce rivalry between the two Harare giants but this time it was Dynamos who emerged with the bragging rights – and a belief that their fortunes may finally be turning.