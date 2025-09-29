Free Health Expo Brings Relief to Southlea Park Residents

By Parvel H. Makona

Hundreds of residents in Southlea Park received free medical care on Sunday as Southlea Hospital hosted its annual Free Health Expo, held under the theme “Giving Back to the Community.”

The day-long event, which ran from 9:30am to 4:30pm, offered a wide range of services including medical consultations, pharmacy and dental care, counselling, vision screening, and wellness advice.

Attendees also accessed family planning, physiotherapy, nutritional guidance and medical aid support with contributions from partners such as Eduvest, Hetero, Nyaradzo Group, New Avakash International and Greenwood Group.

Hospital administrator and chief coordinator, Tinashe Manyangadze said the expo had become a yearly tradition aimed at easing access to healthcare.

“We are driven by the spirit of giving back to the community. This year we extended our services to patients with fractures and those in need of surgical treatment,” he said.

For many residents, the free care brought much-needed relief.

“I had been struggling with pain for a long time but couldn’t afford treatment. Today I got help for free, and I’m so relieved. This expo is truly a blessing,” said 46-year-old resident Ruth Moyo.

Others urged that such initiatives be held more frequently and called for improved government health services in the area.

The expo, supported by both public and private health players has been praised as a significant step in promoting inclusive and preventive healthcare in the community.