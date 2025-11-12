Kombi Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Claimed Eight Lives

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

A 42-year-old commuter omnibus driver has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of culpable homicide following a crash that killed eight people in Harare last October.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of 31 October 2024, around 5:30am, at the intersection of Harare–Bulawayo Road and First Street in Kuwadzana.

Prosecutors told the court that the driver, Wellington Ngona, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Hiace carrying 13 passengers when he attempted to make a right turn onto Bulawayo Road.

A haulage tanker travelling straight through the intersection collided with the side of the minibus, overturning it.

Five passengers were pronounced dead on arrival at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital while three others later died from their injuries at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said investigations revealed that Ngona failed to maintain a proper lookout and did not take reasonable care to prevent the collision.

“The evidence was clear that the driver acted negligently, and this negligence cost eight people their lives,” the NPAZ said.

Alongside the prison term, the court imposed a lifetime ban prohibiting Ngona from driving commuter omnibuses or heavy vehicles. He was also suspended from driving any motor vehicle for six months.

The NPAZ welcomed the ruling describing it as a crucial reminder to public transport operators about the importance of safety and discipline on the roads.

“Road discipline saves lives. Speed and profit should never come before the safety of passengers and other road users,” the authority said.