Machakaire Says US$10k CD Bid Was A Token Of Appreciation

Deputy minister of arts, Tinoda ‘Tino’ Machakaire has said the US$10,000 he parted with bidding for a compact disc (CD) of Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso’s latest album was also a token of appreciation for his humility.

Machakaire last night forked out US$10,000 for the cd during an executive album launch which doubled as a birthday celebration ceremony for Macheso who turned 54 yesterday.

Speaking after the celebrations, Machakaire said he felt edged to award Macheso’s humility, for he has always been humble and respectful in all their engagements

“I have known Alick Macheso for a very long time. In all my interactions with him, he is very humble and respectful. The CD that I purchased tonight goes beyond just paying for music but it is my token of appreciation to the Living Legend. May he live long,” wrote Machakaire on Twitter.

Fellow musicians including multi-award-winning contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and Zim Praise director Joseph Madziyire were also present at the event held at Rainbow Towers.

Meanwhile, Macheso is expected to shut down Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza where he will be officially launching the new album titled Tinosvitswa Nashe.

He will be supported by a star-studded line-up comprising of Zora music icon Leonard Karikoga Zhakata, Freeman, Jiti specialist Baba Harare, Dendera maestro Sulumani ‘Sulu’ Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi and Andy Muridzo.