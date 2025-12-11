Macheso Leads Emotional Tributes to Madzibaba Zakaria

Sungura star Alick Macheso has led the outpouring of grief following the death of legendary musician Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria describing the loss as a deep and painful wound for the country’s music community.

Macheso who rose to prominence under Zakaria’s mentorship in the famed Khiama Boys said the passing of his musical father had struck him to the core marking the end of an era for Sungura and the wider arts sector.

In a message shared on social media, Macheso spoke of Zakaria as the foundation of his career and a towering figure whose influence shaped generations.

“Beloved relatives across the four corners of the world today is a day in which we are pierced to the core, a wound that does not heal, a wound that deeply pains us the living.

“We are mourning the loss of our father, Madzibaba Zakaria, who was our cradle and our bridge in music. The whole world bows its head, tears streaming down our cheeks as we grieve the loss of our hero,” Macheso wrote

He said that while death is ultimately “God’s decree” the departure of someone so close remained overwhelming.

“The way it comes is painful, especially when we lose someone so close to our hearts. His works along with his songs will become part of our history and of those who will be born into this world after us,” he said

Zakaria widely regarded as one of the architects of modern Sungura nurtured many young musicians with Macheso standing out as his most prominent protégé.

Their artistic bond forged in the early years of Khiama Boys evolved into one of the country’s most influential musical legacies.

Despite building a successful solo career Macheso has consistently acknowledged Zakaria as a father figure and guiding light a sentiment echoed in his tribute.

“To relatives, friends and all who stood with us, I do not have many words at this moment; much will be said as time goes on. As I stand with all families, I say: Rest in peace, Father,” Macheso said.

Chitungwiza Municipality where Zakaria spent much of his career and community life echoed Macheso’s sentiments calling his death a dark cloud over the town.

“We have lost a true icon whose music touched countless lives. It is a well-known fact that Madzibaba groomed and mentored numerous Sungura musicians, earning him the respected title ‘Senior Lecturer’. His humility, dedication, and selflessness were unmatched,” the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality noted Zakaria’s long-standing service beyond music including his role as Chitungwiza’s Cultural Ambassador from 2010.

He participated in various community programs such as the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund and outreach visits to care homes.

“His contribution to our community and his enduring legacy will forever be remembered. The passing of the Senior Lecturer is a profound loss to the nation and to Chitungwiza at large. May his soul rest in peace and may his family find comfort and strength in the Lord.” said the municipality