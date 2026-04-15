Mliswa Blasts Zanu PF Youth League Chief

Outspoken politician and former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman now village head Temba Mliswa has publicly criticised Zanu PF Youth League leader Tino Machakaire accusing him of failing to defend the party’s leadership and weakening its grassroots structures.

In a lengthy social media post, Mliswa said the Youth League had become ineffective under Machakaire’s leadership arguing it had abandoned its traditional role as a vanguard of the party.

He claimed the league had failed to rally behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa during moments of political pressure and accused its leadership of lacking courage and direction.

Mliswa also took aim at what he described as a culture of opportunism within the party, saying some officials were “hovering for opportunities” while avoiding taking clear positions on contentious issues.

He further criticised the Youth League’s response to internal disputes including tensions linked to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga suggesting its silence had undermined party unity and discipline.

Beyond internal politics, Mliswa highlighted challenges facing young people including unemployment and drug abuse arguing that the Youth League had failed to deliver meaningful solutions.

However, Machakaire rejected the accusations describing them as unfounded and driven by what he says is a regrettable disregard for facts.

In his response, he said his leadership was guided by institutional discipline and the strategic direction set by the President rather than public confrontation.

“My role is not to engage in theatrics,” he said, adding that the Youth League was focused on empowerment programmes, skills development and contributing to national goals such as Vision 2030.

Machakaire also cautioned against airing internal disagreements in public saying such actions risked weakening party cohesion.

“Those who respect the party’s leadership understand that issues are handled through proper channels,” he said.