Madam Boss Fighting For A Spot On Young, Famous & African

Madam Boss’ wish to represent Zimbabwe on popular reality television show, Young, Famous & African, hit a snag following doubts expressed in her communication skills.

Zimbabweans expressed concern over the comedienne’s relationship with the Queen’s language, with many arguing that her absence may as well save the country from embarrassment.

The comedienne expressed her wish to join the show in a Facebook post writing, “N’ale n’ale Family, Uku ndokwana uku! (I can fit) For more Fun , go like the page and tag my Instagram name.Thank you 🙏 Josey Mahachie for bringing this to my attention! If not now then when.”

But, Zimbabweans would not subscribe to her ambition. Instead, a few names were tossed around, and among them, United Kingdom-based socialite, Olinda Chapel, together with former Big Brother Africa contestant Pokello Nare were favorites.

“Pokello & Olinda will represent the country so well,” Facebook user Rue Ben wrote.

“Ndizvo Chaizvo madam boss havakwane apo. You can’t be going on interNational tv usingagone ku pronouncer maWords akaita sana lingerie, usingazive kuti ignorant doesn’t mean ignoring it simply means kusaziva or not having knowledge of something. Saka top list Pokie & Olie,” another user Miriam Tafirei added.

Young, Famous & African is a Netflix reality show starred by some of Africa’s biggest names that include, Diamond Platnumz, Zari The Bosslady, 2face among others.

