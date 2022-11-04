Madam Boss Ventures Into Fast Food Business

Popular comedienne Madam Boss, real name Tarisai Chikocho will soon open a restaurant named after her moniker, KwaMadamBoss Restaurant.

Announcing the development on her social media handles, Madam Boss revealed that the eatery will offer a variety of dishes and beverages which include, African foods, fast food, cocktails and beer.

The comedienne has since begun scouting for chefs, waiters, waitresses, barmen, among many other restaurant duty bearers.

“Ndirikuda vanhu vakachi Master chigame ichi Are you looking for a Job as a Chef Waiter Waitress Bar man bartender? Manager GardnerCleaner………etc……. Will be hiring soon so stay tuned” she wrote on Facebook.

The announcement comes after a string of negative developments in her life.

First, her husband who was implicated in an adultery scandal after impregnating his mistress Evangelista Zhou.

The news would trend for weeks as close family members and friends leaked developments on arguments and negotiations that went on to at least keep the comedienne’s marriage alive.

Soon afterwards, the comedienne was involved in a road traffic accident on her way to a Kadoma musical concert where South African diva, Makhadzi was set to share the stage with Jah Prayzah.

As if to add salt to the wound, a section on social media questioned the genuineness of her accident with some poking holes in the narration of the ordeal and suspected insurance fraud.