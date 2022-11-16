Madam Boss Shows Off New Wheels

Award-winning social media personality, Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho, has replaced her Land Rover car which crashed a few weeks back, with a new Ford Ranger Wildtrack.

Madam Boss lost the Land Rover Discovery while she was on her way to a Kadoma show headlined by South African diva Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah late last month.

However, as pictures from the accident scene flooded social media, there was a section that questioned the genuineness of the accident as some suspected insurance fraud.

But despite the drama surrounding the issue, Madam Boss has posted pictures of her new set of wheels, a Ford Ranger Wildtrack.

“Shamwari yangu yerwendo 🙏🙏 (My friend for the road),” she wrote captioning a picture of the orange Ford Ranger.

This comes after she announced her soon to open a restaurant named after her moniker, KwaMadamBoss Restaurant.

The restaurant will offer a variety of dishes and beverages which include, African foods, fast food, cocktails and beer. She has already begun scouting for chefs, waiters, waitresses, barmen, among many other restaurant duty bearers.

Meanwhile, Madam Boss has since sealed a partnership deal with Croco Motors, an opportunity she said was opened by her acquisition of the Ford Ranger Wildtrack.

“My Ford wild track opened a big opportunity for me. Am Now in partnership with Croco Motors thank you so much for trusting the madamboss brand am supper excited to be part of the team,” announced the popular commedienne.