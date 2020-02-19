MDC Not in Turmoil, Says Chamisa

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports of internal fissures in the party’s Bulawayo structures as an overdrive maneuver by the ruling Zanu PF to cause confusion in his movement.

The MDC leader said this whilst addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters in Harare today.

“Zanu PF’s varakashi have been on an overdrive on social media trying to equalize us with Zanu. Our house in not on fire. Our house is fire but certainly not on fire. We are vibrant, we are doing a lot to make sure that the team that was elected at congress does its best to achieve results for the people of Zimbabwe. There is no confusion in the MDC,” said Chamisa.

He said they work as a team and that he has not made any changes to deploy members for Government duties.

“I am the leader there, at the end of the day we are a team, we play as a team and that team has different roles to play. Tabitha Khumalo is the chair of the party, she plays her role as the chair of the party. When it comes to the deployment to the zones of government it is the prerogative of the President and I have not made changes.

“When I decide to make changes I will advise the party and those changes will be effected accordingly. There is no problem except a figment imagination of our detractors. There is no turmoil in the MDC, those who may choose to disembark from this great train do so on their volition. The party has grown bigger,” he added.

There had been media reports to the effect that the MDC was divided especially in Bulawayo where party members sympathetic to Khumalo were believed to have been riled by alleged sidelining of the firebrand politician.