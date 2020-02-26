Madhevere Called Up For Bangladesh Limited-Overs Series

Teenage sensation Wesley Madhevere has been included in Zimbabwe’s squad for the limited-overs series against Bangladesh.

The 19-year-old budding all-rounder, who scored two half-centuries and took eight wickets with his off-breaks at the recent ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, is one of the five changes made to the side that lost the one-off Test to Bangladesh this week.

Sean Williams, who missed the five-day match for the birth of his daughter, is back for the shorter versions of the game alongside limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha.

The selectors have also picked Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Richmond Mutumbami for the three one-day international (ODI) matches pencilled in for 1, 3 and 6 March in Syhlet as well as the two Twenty20 international (T20I) games set for 9 and 11 March in Dhaka.

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Regis Chakabva, Victor Nyauchi and Brian Mudzinganyama are returning home after the Test match.

Zimbabwe Under-19 coach Prosper Utseya, who is also part of the national selection panel, has welcomed the inclusion in the limited-overs squad of Madhevere, who already has a fifty and four wickets to his name in the two List A matches that he has played so far.

“Wesley is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Zimbabwe in recent years and his massive potential has been on show at the last three ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournaments, including the recent one in South Africa,” he said.

“His call-up is well-deserved and it is very encouraging to see him in line for his international debut as we look to continue gradually blooding in younger players into our senior national team.”

Zimbabwe ODI/T20I squad:

Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Christopher Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami (wicketkeeper), Ainsley Ndlovu, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams