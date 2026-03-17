Mafume Defends Mbare Wall Demolitions Amid Flood Fears

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Mayor of Harare Cllr Jacob Mafume has defended the demolition of durawalls in Mbare saying the move was necessary to prevent flooding and protect residents as heavy rains continue to affect the city.

Speaking on the matter, Mafume said some of the structures had been built directly over drainage systems, obstructing the natural flow of water and worsening flooding in the densely populated suburb.

“These durawalls were on a drainage and some of the residents along the drains voluntarily removed their own walls,” he said.

However, he noted that not all residents complied.

“A few residents… had not voluntarily brought down their walls,” Mafume added prompting the city council to intervene.

The mayor said the situation had become urgent due to persistent rainfall with Mbare particularly vulnerable because of outdated infrastructure.

“The rains are coming, the rains are incessant. Mbare Suburb was built without slabs… so any water that does not drain off sips into the houses,” he said.

According to Mafume, blocked drainage systems were already causing significant damage including the destruction of household property and rising health risks.

“…so any water that does not drain off sips into the houses and it was destroying furniture and becoming a health hazard for the other families,” he said.

City authorities say some residents themselves pushed for action, reporting neighbours who refused to remove walls obstructing water flow.

“The residents themselves want those walls down because they are causing harm to the properties of other residents,” Mafume said.

He said decisions made on individual properties could have wider consequences for surrounding homes.

“What you do on your property affects other properties,” he said.

Mafume warned that blocking drainage channels effectively redirects water onto neighbouring properties.

“If you shut out the water and it does not flow, it simply dams up on another person’s property,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted the need for proper construction standards noting that boundary walls should include features to allow water to pass through.

“If you are going to have a durawall you must have weep holes to allow water to flow,” he said.

Beyond flooding concerns, Mafume raised safety issues arguing that solid durawalls can create poorly lit spaces that expose residents to crime.

“We cannot have corridors of darkness,” he said, citing a recent incident in which a worker was attacked in such an area.

He added that the city could soon introduce requirements for improved lighting around boundary walls.