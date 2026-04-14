‘Friend to All’: Zimbabwe Hails Foreign Policy Gains Since 2017

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government says its foreign policy of being a “friend to all and an enemy to none” has delivered major economic and diplomatic gains since 2017.

Speaking on a live radio programme, Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira said the country’s engagement and re-engagement strategy has driven growth in trade, investment and international relations under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He pointed to a sharp rise in exports as a key measure of success, with figures increasing from about US$2bn in 2017 to US$16.5bn by December 2025.

“That tells you statistically that we have over 800% increase in trade,” he said.

Murwira attributed the growth to expanded mineral output, including lithium mining, as well as the development of a steel industry now producing an estimated two million tonnes annually.

He said the policy is anchored on engagement, sovereignty and economic integration, with the aim of reconnecting Zimbabwe to the global economy.

At a regional level, the minister said relations with neighbouring countries such as Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa had been strengthened through the elevation of ties to bi-national commissions.

“We are surrounded by strong relationships… driven by a deliberate ‘neighbourhood first’ policy,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s diplomatic push has also extended beyond Africa, with outreach to the Pacific and Caribbean regions helping secure support for its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

According to the Minister, the country has received written backing from more than 90 nations outside Africa, alongside endorsements from the African Union and the Southern African Development Community.

He added that the foreign policy is guided by priorities including peace and security, trade, tourism, education, innovation and diaspora engagement, with remittances now exceeding US$2bn.

Zimbabwe has also seen growing international recognition as a tourist destination, which the government says reflects improving global perceptions.

Murwira said all diplomatic efforts are aligned with the country’s long-term goal of achieving upper-middle-income status and improving living standards.

“All our efforts are towards making sure that our people have enough water, food, shelter and infrastructure,by navigating Zimbabwe in an international environment as a friend to all and an enemy to none” he said