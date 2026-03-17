Lebo M Files $20m US Lawsuit Against Comedian Learnmore Jonasi

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Grammy Award-winning composer and producer Lebo M has filed a US$20m lawsuit in the United States against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka alleging misrepresentation, defamation and cultural misappropriation.

The case, lodged on 17 March 2026 is before the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

According to court filings, the claims include misleading representation under the Lanham Act, defamation, trade libel and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.

At the centre of the dispute is “Nants’ Ingonyama”, a royal praise chant closely associated with Lebo M’s work and widely recognised in global entertainment including its prominence in The Lion King.

Lebo M argues that the chant carries deep cultural and spiritual significance and should not be misrepresented or commercially exploited without proper context and respect.

“This is not merely a legal matter – it is a cultural correction,” said spokesperson Tshepo Mboni.

The legal team emphasised that the chant should not be trivialised or used inappropriately.

“‘Nants’ Ingonyama’ is not a punchline, nor a casual reference point for exploitation,” Mboni said.

They added that the lawsuit seeks to safeguard both the cultural value of the chant and Lebo M’s artistic legacy.

“It is a sacred Royal Praise Chant, rooted in African identity, spirituality and storytelling,” he said.

In a broader argument, the legal team indicated that the case extends beyond an individual dispute and highlights the need to protect African cultural expressions from misuse.

“We are taking a firm and uncompromising stance against any form of misrepresentation, defamation, or unauthorized commercial use,” Mboni added.

For more than three decades, Lebo M has been a prominent figure in global music with his voice and compositions contributing to the international recognition of African culture.

Legal analysts say the case could have wider implications for intellectual property rights and the protection of indigenous cultural works, particularly as African creatives seek stronger safeguards against exploitation in the global entertainment industry.