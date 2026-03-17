Scammers Pose as VP Chiwenga in Cross-Border Fraud Plot

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government has issued a public warning over a scam involving individuals impersonating Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting victims.

In a statement, the Department of Presidential Communications said the imposters are using foreign phone numbers to target both local citizens and international contacts.

“The Department of Presidential Communications warns and alerts the public to individuals impersonating and/or claiming association with the Office of the Vice President… and his wife,” the statement read.

Authorities said the suspects are using phone numbers originating from South Africa and Nigeria to solicit money, services and personal information.

“We urge those affected to be vigilant and verify any communication purporting to be from the Vice President’s Office, or from his wife,” the statement said.

Officials said all legitimate communication involving the Vice President and his household is conducted through official channels by authorised personnel.

The government also dismissed claims that either the Vice President or his wife have social media accounts, particularly on X.

“Both the Honourable Vice President and his wife do not have Twitter (X) accounts. Any such accounts… are false and should be disregarded,” the statement added.

Several phone numbers linked to the scam have already been identified with authorities indicating that investigations are underway.

Government agencies are now working with telecommunications regulators in South Africa and Nigeria to trace those behind the scheme.

“Relevant arms of Government are engaging telecommunication authorities in both Nigeria and South Africa to bring the crooks to book,” the statement noted.

Members of the public have been urged to report any suspected cases of impersonation to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or other relevant authorities.

Officials say the warning is part of broader efforts to curb fraud and protect citizens from increasingly sophisticated scams targeting high-profile public figures.