Man Kills Ex-wife to Dodge Maintenance

By Judith Nyuke

A 34-year-old man and his second wife reportedly strangled his ex-wife to death in an attempt to avoid paying US$2 500 in accrued child maintenance last week.

The accused, Brian Chanachimwe appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with murder.

The matter was remanded to 4 February 2026 and he was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges Chanachimwe and his accomplices—Jonah Nekati and Olipa Chide who are still at large—hatched a plan to kill Jennifer Kalembo.

The primary motive was to evade paying maintenance for his three children, which had accrued to US$2 500.

Pursuant to their plan, on 12 January 2026, Chanachimwe lured Kalembo to his residence on the pretext that he would give her US$150 for their children’s school fees.

Kalembo traveled to Chanachimwe’s home.

Upon her arrival, Chanachimwe and his wife took her into the house where they reportedly later strangled her to death.

To conceal evidence, the accused persons took Kalembo’s cell phone—an Itel P65—removed the SIM card, and buried it near a rock behind their cabin.

They then burnt her small purse, which contained her national identity card.

The court heard that Chanachimwe and his wife then hired a vehicle from Solomon Gwanyanya claiming they intended to collect their sick mother from a rural area.

Around midnight that same day, the pair sought help from their accomplice, Jonah Nekati, to load Kalembo’s body into the boot of the hired Honda Fit (registration number AEA 7007).

They drove to a dirt road opposite the St. Mary’s waterworks leading to Eyecourt where they dumped the body.

It is further alleged that on 13 January 2026, an informant, Samson Bhobho, found Kalembo’s body lying on the road, showing no sign of life.

He reported the matter to the police, leading to Chanachimwe’s arrest.