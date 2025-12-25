ZRP Cautions on Online Misinformation as Deepfake Probe Widens

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reiterated its warning against the spread of false and misleading information online, saying the misuse of digital technologies poses a serious threat to public trust and national institutions.

Quoting the Cyber and Data Protection Act, police said it is a criminal offence to create, distribute or publish false information on digital platforms.

This includes circulating deepfake videos, fabricated news, misleading claims and the use of artificial intelligence to misrepresent reality.

The law also prohibits the use of online platforms to threaten, humiliate or demean individuals or institutions.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the force was concerned by the growing abuse of digital tools particularly artificial intelligence to spread misinformation.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will not tolerate the misuse of digital technologies to mislead the public, damage reputations or undermine confidence in state institutions,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He confirmed that police are investigating a social media personality known as Dr David Nhunzva who is alleged to have created AI-generated videos intended to tarnish the image of the police.

Commissioner Nyathi urged the individual to cooperate with investigators.

“It is in the interest of the person concerned to report to the CID Law and Order section to assist with ongoing investigations,” he said.