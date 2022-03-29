Marry Mubaiwa’s Right Arm To Be Amputated

A recent assessment on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa has concluded that her right arm should be amputated, according to a letter from her doctor gleaned by 263Chat.

The recommendation was made by Dr John Nyahunzvi who examined Mubaiwa on behalf of her doctor.

In the letter which has since been submitted before the Harare Magistrates court where she is facing charges of fraud among others, Nyahunzvi said Mubaiwa will need to be amputated as soon as she stabilises.

“I had the pleasure of assessing Marry Mubaiwa on behalf of my senior colleague Mr Mthethwa. She is 5 weeks post revision surgery for a right humerus shaft re-fracture.

“Her current condition is critical (life-threatening) and has necessitated hospitalization and stabilisation with a plan for emergent right high above elbow amputation as soon as she is deemed medically stable,” part of the letter reads.

Marry “has severe sepsis secondary to deep infection after revision surgery to fix a re-fracture of the right humerus shaft against a background of chronic sepsis in her forearm. Careful in-patient clinical management of her current state is required, and a multi-disciplinary team is in attendance.”

Mubaiwa has had her application to have her passport back in order to seek treatment outside Zimbabwe dismissed by the Harare Magistrates court.

She has on countless times collapsed at the court while coming to attend trial.