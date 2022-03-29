Khupe Backs Chamisa For 2023 Victory

Erstwhile MDC-T Vice President, Thokozani Khupe has thrown her weight behind Citizens Coalition For Change leader, Nelson Chamisa to upset ZanuPF in the 2023 presidential elections.

Khupe, who has been making efforts to rekindle her political relationship with Chamisa following a nasty fallout over the MDC Alliance name in 2019, said the recent by-elections where CCC emerged the biggest winners, are a tale-tell of what to expect next year.

Kuphe’s spokesperson Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu said judging by the outcome of the by-elections, victory is on the horizon for Chamisa.

“It is clear that CCC will form the next government of Zimbabwe and Chamisa will be the next president of the country,” Ndlovu said.

She alleged that her party supporters voted for CCC candidates over the weekend.

“Her supporters turned out in their numbers to vote for CCC and the citizens rejected ZANU PF and Mwonzora. As Khupe said last week, the outcome of these by-elections will lay a firm foundation for an overwhelming victory in 2023,” she noted.

Khupe’s attempts to rejoin Chamisa have been hitting a nag after Thabita Khumalo become vocal against the move.

Other members of the CC party have campaigned strongly against Khupe, whom they blame for the break out of the MDC Alliance.