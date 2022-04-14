Marry Mubaiwa Escapes Prison

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa has escaped jail term after a Harare magistrate wholly suspended her 12 months prison sentence on charges of marriage fraud.

Marry was yesterday found guilty for contravening the Marriages Act after fraudulently trying to upgrade her marriage to Chiwenga at the time he was receiving medication out of the country.

In passing the judgement, Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube said she deserves a second chance as he scraped the option of community service due to Mubaiwa’s health condition.

“The accused is not in good health as she is always seen with an aide. The accused is a first offender. The accused will not cause harm to society. She deserves a second chance. Community service for her won’t work because of her health,” he said.

Last month, Mubaiwa’s health turmoil took a turn for worse after a letter seen by media from Dr John Nyahunzvi who examined her recommended that her right arm be amputated.