‘Erectile Dysfunction, A Major Symptom For Long COVID’

A health expert has pointed out erectile dysfunction as one of the major symptoms of long COVID that most men are suffering from lately after recovering from the global pandemic.

Long COVID also known as post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems that people experience after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Addressing health journalists during a Health Communicators Forum engagement yesterday, Specialist in Pharmacotheraphy Tinashe Mudzviti highlighted that a number of male patients have approached him complaining of erectile dysfunction after recovering from COVID -19.

“Erectile dysfunction among other symptoms has stood out as one of the symptoms men are experiencing after recovering from COVID-19,” he said.

Erectile dysfunction occurs when a man can’t get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

Mudzviti said long COVID is real though not much information is out there yet.

“We do not understand it to the fullest but it’s real. The only advice we can offer for now is to encourage people to get vaccinated. If you get vaccinated, evidence has shown that you are less two times likely to get symptoms after 12-20 weeks after recovering,” he said.

Mudzviti highlighted that long COVID consists of wide range of physical and mental health consequences experienced by some patients that are present four or more weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“It includes patients who had initial mild or asymptomatic acute infection, lack of return to a usual state of health following acute COVID-19 illness. Symptoms may also include development of new or recurrent symptoms or unmasking of a pre-existing condition that occurs after the symptoms of acute COVID-19 illness have resolved,” he added.

Mudzviti also highlighted that it’s difficult to get local data since the way our health system delivery is not well structured as most people do not seek medical attention when they get COVID -19.

