Masiyiwa takes aim at COVID-19 with 100 000 test kits

Econet group Chairman Strive Masiyiwa says he has arranged 100 000 test kits for use in testing people from vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Writing on his Facebook blog, Masiyiwa – who has previously stressed the importance of ‘testing and tracing’ in combating the spread of the deadly virus – proposes that the private sector could play a greater role in fighting the disease.

Masiyiwa wrote:

“Why can’t private companies do the testing (for COVID-19)?

“Why can’t the nurse at my private doctor’s practice do the test?

#Why does testing have to be so mysterious?!

I’m an entrepreneur, and my #Mindset is about asking ‘uncommon questions’.

“In Zimbabwe, Vaya Ambulance has 70 Ambulances, with trained Paramedics.

“They can easily be trained, and equipped to go to anyone’s house for a fee, and carry out a test. They can even go to a company and test their staff.

“Why not?

“We can send all the results to a government database, using an App!

Why not?!

“I asked my team at Vaya Ambulance. ‘What do you need?’”

(They answered:) “Test kits?”

“I immediately arranged 100,000 for them!

Next?

(They said) “PPE”.

“I immediately arranged 100,000. They should have arrived by now!

“We will start offering free testing for poor people by mid May.

“We plan to ramp up to 10,000 tests per day!

“Folks. I don’t play O!

“I’m at war with this Covid, because it is messing up my business and affecting my customers. Mess with my customers, then you are messing with me!

“Covid-19, I’m coming for you!”

“Let’s fight this thing, and get back to business.”