MCAZ to Introduce Stricter Regulations for Cosmetic Products to Protect Consumer Health

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for cosmetic products sold within the country in a move aimed at safeguarding consumer health and enhancing product quality.

In a statement, the authority’s Director General, Richard Rukwata said the regulations, known as Medicines and Allied Substances Control (Cosmetics) Regulations seek to address growing concerns over the proliferation of sub-standard, falsified, and potentially harmful cosmetic products in Zimbabwe.

“MCAZ has identified several issues requiring stricter oversight, including the use of harmful ingredients, poor product quality, and lack of traceability. Under the proposed regulatory framework, MCAZ will establish guidelines for defining, registering, labeling, and testing cosmetic products. Manufacturers, importers, and distributors will be required to comply with stringent safety and quality standards, submit detailed product information for evaluation, and adhere to proper labeling and marketing practices,” said Rukwata

He said the Authority has lined up several stakeholder engagement meetings to solicit input from various stakeholders to finalize these draft regulations.

“This collaborative approach aims to ensure the final framework addresses the needs and concerns of both the industry and consumers effectively. The primary goal is to protect public health and well-being of Zimbabwean consumers in line with the mandate of the Authority and international best practices. By regulating the cosmetics sector, the aim is to restore confidence in the market, promote product innovation, and empower people to make informed choices about the products they use on their skin and bodies.

The proposed cosmetics regulations are expected to be implemented soon, subject to the necessary legislative and administrative processes. MCAZ encourages all stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, retailers, and consumers, to stay informed and engage with the Authority during this critical process, and members of the public are urged to take precautionary measures in using some of these cosmetics,” said Rukwata

Over the years Zimbabwe has witnessed the proliferation of sub-standard cosmetic products that have a detrimental effect to health.

The products often come in the form of oral or injectable glutathione and injectable vitamins and are sold mostly on the streets.

