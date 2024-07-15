Climate Change: A Compounding Cause of Mental Health Issues

By Christabel Clotilda Mhiribidi

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time. It is not a distant threat but a present reality, affecting everyone without exception.

Studies have revealed that nearly 1 billion people are living with mental health issues, and climate change is a compounding factor. The climate crisis leaves many suffering from eco-anxiety, both knowingly and unknowingly.

Climate change poses significant threats to human existence. It impacts sources of livelihood, destroys infrastructure, causes serious shortfalls in GDP, and makes food insecurity and water scarcity commonplace. Often, it results in the loss of loved ones.

Additionally, climate change has ripple effects that include higher crime rates, child marriages, child labor, moral decay, and more.

Recently, I had the privilege of attending the Climate Change Youth Symposium and Training Workshop hosted by the African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy, Her Excellency Chido Cleopatra Mpemba, in partnership with Hustlers Summit, Usawa Trust Institute, and the International Federation for Red Cross.

The event brought together young people from various youth-led environmental organizations and entities, rural district youth councillors, Red Cross in-country delegates, journalists, economists, tertiary students, junior mayors, children in the junior council, young GIS specialists, and others.

Dr. Rufaro, a Climate Change Technical Advisor to the Office of the Youth Envoy at the African Union, gave a presentation on climate change and mental health.

In his presentation, he shared alarming statistics about farmers in different parts of India who had committed suicide due to losses incurred from the changing climate.

He also discussed post-traumatic stress and other disorders resulting from the detrimental effects of the climate crisis.

Dr. Rufaro referenced the Cyclone Idai incident, prompting the room to imagine the trauma community members experienced while searching for their loved ones, enduring losses, and living in constant fear.

This opened up a broader discussion on climate anxiety in Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe, and how people are coping with eco-anxiety.

Attendees shared their real-life experiences. Notably, one young farmer recounted how she and her husband invested all their money into maize crop production and contemplated taking out a loan to scale up farming. In hindsight, she was relieved she did not take the loan, which would have compounded the disaster.

This case is one among many in this agrarian state, where the changing climate often leaves people in confusion and uncertainty, with unanswered questions about funding their children’s education and sustaining their families.

The presentation sparked an open discussion to gather ideas on addressing climate anxiety. As long as the climate is changing, everyone will continue to suffer from it regardless of age or gender.

There was a significant debate about African culture, which generally does not believe in seeking therapy. Even if individuals wanted to, the associated costs often prevent them from doing so.

Proposals included creating online and offline platforms to openly discuss climate change and mental health, providing a listening ear, and fostering interaction around eco-anxiety.

Other suggestions included nurturing a garden or tree nursery, taking nature walks, establishing eco-anxiety toll-free lines, legitimizing climate anxiety as a critical concern, incorporating it into school curricula, and organizing public awareness and educational campaigns.

Events like sports galas, art exhibitions, and themed activities may also help reduce climate distress.

Addressing climate anxiety requires collective effort, with each idea, no matter how small, contributing significantly.

In the spirit of raising awareness about climate change and building collective power for transformative climate action, the symposium concluded with a tree-planting initiative at Mawaba School in a marginalized community in Bulawayo.

Mpemba, led the initiative, calling for collaborative action to address the climate crisis, which affects everyone regardless of age. She emphasized that urgent and sustained action will not only heal the planet and provide much-needed hope but also pave the way for a sustainable future for all.

Christabel Clotilda Mhiribidi is the Max Thabiso Edkins Climate Ambassador for Zimbabwe(2024)

