Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Cross-Border Cooperation Leads to Recovery of Stolen Cattle in Mozambique

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the successful recovery of 32 cattle stolen from the Zamuchaye area in Chipinge from neighbouring Mozambique.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the recovery operation was conducted jointly with Mozambican authorities and took place on July 10, 2024 targeting stock theft cases in border regions.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the recovery of 32 cattle from Mozambique following a joint operation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique held on 10th July 2024 to curb stock theft cases in border areas of the two countries,” said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The stolen cattle were located in Mamutse, Mozambique, and have been positively identified by their owner, a resident of Mufukwa Village, Chipinge.

In another operation aimed at curbing illegal activities, ZRP officers deployed along the Mutare River in Penhalonga apprehended 90 suspects involved in illegal gold mining on July 9 and 12, 2024.

“The arrest led to the recovery of an assortment of mining equipment including wheelbarrows, shovels, submersible pumps, hammer mills, water pumps, and solar panels,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation with Mozambican authorities to combat cross-border crimes and reiterated the ZRP’s commitment to upholding the law against illegal mining activities.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to collaborate with Mozambican authorities in tackling cross-border crimes. Above all, Police will ensure the law takes its course on anyone engaging in illegal mining activities under the guise of mining syndicates or groups,” Nyathi said.

