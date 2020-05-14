MDC-Alliance MPs Purged From Party WhatsApp Groups

A number of MDC Alliance Members of Parliament have been reportedly purged from party WhatsApp groups on allegations that they are aligned to the Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora camp.

In an interview with journalists after defying party directive to boycott parliamentary sessions, Honourable Joyce Makonya (Proportional Representation) said she is being victimized because she comes from Manicaland.

“I was removed from the party WhatsApp group, then I called enquiring why I had been removed. I was told that I was Douglas Mwonzora’s ally and I asked why they are relying so much on gossiping and if they continue following gossips they will end up exterminating the whole party.

“I was then re-added to the group, moments later I was removed. I realised that there was a committee somewhere that is discussing the issue and I never bothered to ask again. I am being labeled Mwonzora’s person simply because I come from Manicaland. I am a representative of MDC-T that was left by the late Morgan Tsvangirai. I now stand with the Supreme Court ruling,” said Makonya

Another legislator who has been defiant from the onset, David Tekeshe of Makoni Central said he was not defying party orders but was serving the interests of the constituency.

“It’s not like I am going against party directive. In this time of Covid-19 I am representing people from my constituency this is the time that they want the most. I need to highlight challenges in my constituency to the authorities. It does not mean when we differ in opinion we are enemies,” said Tekeshe

He said despite facing resistance from party members for defying orders he has not received any threats.

Tekeshe on Tuesday together with Winnie Kankuni (Sunningdale) and Peter Moyo (Southerton) have been under fire from MDC Alliance officials and supporters for attending parliament business after four legislators were recalled by reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.