Mike Chimombe Apologises For Meeting ED In Ripped Jeans

Socialite and businessman, Mike Chimombe has issued a statement apologizing for meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa in casual dressing.

Chimombe was captured in a picture making rounds on social media donning an all-black outfit of ripped jeans and a casual button-down shirt.

The pictured scene did not quite sit well with government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana who called out Chimombe for donning an outfit he would never consider at his in-laws’.

Below is Chimombe’s statement;

Reference is made to a tweet by Cde Nick Mangwana about my dressing when we visited H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday. On behalf of the AAG and in my individual capacity I wish to sincerely apologize to the office of the President and Cabinet , Zanu PF and all fellow Zimbabweans for my dressing. It’s unfortunate the meeting was given a green light unexpectedly and I could not get time to rush home and change into formal wear.

As it was a weekend I was dressed in casual and did not expect to be lucky enough to interact with the first Citizen. I agree with Cde Mangwana my dressing was inappropriate and i promise that oversight will be corrected in future. I had no intention whatsoever of disrespecting the HIGHEST office of our beloved revolutionary FATHER and LEADER PAR EXCELLENCE. As Youths with the steward leadership of the second republic our lives have began shaping up and as your children we make mistakes and stand to be corrected. Thank you Cde Mangwana , point well taken.