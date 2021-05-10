Mliswa Disrupts Parly Hearing On Gwanda Solar Project

Outspoken Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa this morning disrupted proceedings at the Public Accounts Committee meeting that sought oral evidence from Intratrek Managing Director, Wicknell Chivayo over the Gwanda Solar Project leading to its adjournment.

Mliswa argued that the Intratrek issue was a matter before the Court of law hence Parliament could not discuss it.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Brian Dube had sought clarity from Chivhayo on whether Intratrek had gone through the tender process when it won the bid for the Gwanda solar project before Mliswa went ballistic.

“On a point of order, Honorable chairperson, it must go on record. I asked a question, all you needed to do was to ask him if he had a matter before the Court. Yes or no, it must be recorded.

“You could have asked him for the record of this committee so that it’s not compromised. If he has a matter before the court, Parliament cannot deal with the matter,” said Mliswa.

The matter is currently before the courts after trial kick-started late last month in which Chivhayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited were being accused of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje with US$ 10 000 for the awarding of a contract.

“The issue of Intratrek has been before the media, it’s in the court. It’s in the court, you cannot discuss it. This is all I’m saying. We must know the rules of Parliament or else its compromises this. We cannot be a court of law, we are a Parliament. If a matter is before a court of law we don’t discuss it here until it’s resolved and that is the only professional thing I’m asking,” Mliswa said.

“If he (Chivhayo) says it’s not before the court then we proceed.

“We want to know that or else this meeting will not continue because we need to follow procedure. I am defending this institution not anybody else.

“Chairman you can’t be a bully. You chair with everyone. If we have to adjourn to find clarity its important, he is here,” added Mliswa.

The meeting had to be adjourned.