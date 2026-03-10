Zim Opener Ndhlovu Ruled Out of Final ODI After Concussion Scare

Zimbabwe Women’s opening batter Kelis Ndhlovu has been ruled out of the third and final One-Day International against New Zealand women’s national cricket team after suffering a concussion during the second match of the series in Dunedin on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was struck on the head by a short-pitched delivery from New Zealand pacer Bree Illing in the seventh over of Zimbabwe’s innings while attempting to duck under a bouncer.

Ndhlovu and fellow opener Modester Mupachikwa had put on 25 runs for the first wicket at the time of the incident.

Despite wearing a helmet, Ndhlovu was hit by the penultimate ball of the over and collapsed shortly after the impact.

Medical staff treated her on the field before she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further assessment.

Doctors said Ndhlovu briefly lost consciousness and was later diagnosed with a concussion. An MRI scan confirmed there was no skull fracture.

She received treatment and was subsequently discharged from hospital.

Ndhlovu returned for a follow-up examination on Tuesday morning where additional tests showed no further complications. She is continuing her recovery while taking prescribed medication and remains under medical observation.

Zimbabwe Women have already conceded the three-match series after losing the opening two matches and will face New Zealand in the final ODI starting at midnight Zimbabwe time.

The series marks Zimbabwe Women’s debut in the ICC Women’s Championship, the qualification pathway for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe Cricket said it will continue to monitor Ndhlovu’s recovery and provide updates if necessary.