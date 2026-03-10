Breaking the Silence on Menstrual Health in Zimbabwe

By Linny Nothando Choga and Marlean Kalumba

Across Zimbabwe, many girls navigate adolescence in silence coping with menstrual pain, irregular cycles, limited access to sanitary products and little access to sexual and reproductive health services. What should be a normal biological process too often becomes a barrier to education, dignity and opportunity.

Globally, the scale of the challenge is significant. At least 500 million women and girls lack adequate menstrual hygiene management, according to UNICEF and the World Health Organization. The World Bank estimates that girls in some low- and middle-income countries miss up to 20% of the school year because of menstruation-related challenges.

Experts stress that menstrual health goes beyond hygiene. “Menstrual health is not merely about hygiene it is about human rights, education and gender equality.”

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, poverty and entrenched social norms deepen these inequalities. The UNESCO reports that one in ten girls in Africa may miss school during menstruation. In rural areas, the lack of clean water, private toilets and proper disposal facilities forces some girls to rely on unsafe alternatives such as rags or newspapers—practices linked to infections and long-term reproductive health complications.

In Zimbabwe, these challenges are felt in everyday life. In high-density suburbs and peri-urban communities, girls report missing school because their families cannot afford sanitary pads.

Others describe the humiliation of accidental leaks, untreated severe cramps and the fear of discussing irregular cycles that could indicate medical conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or Endometriosis.

Economic pressures have worsened the problem. Rising prices and economic instability have intensified period poverty, leaving many families struggling to afford basic menstrual products. While civil society organizations and advocacy groups have stepped in with donation drives, these initiatives remain inconsistent and cannot meet the scale of the need.

At the same time, broader sexual and reproductive health gaps persist. Data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) indicates the country records thousands of adolescent pregnancies every year.

The United Nations Population Fund has repeatedly emphasized that comprehensive sexuality education can reduce risky behavior and teenage pregnancy.

Yet in many communities, cultural taboos continue to limit open discussions about reproductive health, leaving girls vulnerable to misinformation and stigma. Menstrual pain itself is often dismissed as “normal,” even when it is severe enough to disrupt school attendance.

Without adolescent-friendly health services, many girls never receive proper diagnosis or treatment. Hormonal imbalances, stress, malnutrition and untreated infections can go unnoticed for years.

Despite these challenges, solutions are within reach.

Zimbabwe can adopt practical measures that place menstrual health at the center of national development. One important step would be making sanitary products more affordable through tax exemptions or zero-rating policies.

The government could also introduce programs to provide free or subsidized sanitary products for schoolgirls and vulnerable communities.

Community support structures are equally important. Schools and youth centers could establish menstrual health clubs or peer-support groups where girls can openly discuss menstruation, pain management and reproductive health with trained mentors. Such safe spaces would help break cultural taboos while providing reliable health information.

Zimbabwe could also strengthen partnerships with NGOs and local manufacturers to improve the distribution of sanitary products in schools. Encouraging the local production of affordable reusable pads could lower costs while creating employment opportunities.

International examples demonstrate that policy commitment can make a difference. In 2020, Scotland became the first country to make period products free for those who need them, while Kenya removed taxes on sanitary pads and introduced free distribution in public schools.

Zimbabwe has the capacity to pursue similar reforms. A coordinated national menstrual health framework could bring together ministries responsible for health, education and finance.

Expanding adolescent-friendly clinics would also ensure girls receive proper screening, counseling and treatment for menstrual disorders.

Development economist Amartya Sen once argued in Development as Freedom that real progress expands people’s capabilities. “A girl who cannot manage her period safely is constrained in her freedom to learn, lead and thrive.”

Menstrual and sexual reproductive health are not peripheral concerns they are development priorities. No girl should miss school because of period poverty, and no young person should face stigma for a natural biological process.

Breaking the silence is the first step. Acting on it must be the next.

This opinion piece reflects the personal views of the authors and does not necessarily represent the views, editorial stance or policies of this publication.