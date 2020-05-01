Mnangagwa Extends National Lockdown By A Further 14 Days

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the national lockdown by a further 14 days.

In his address today, Mnangagwa said the lockdown will now be on stage two allowing the formal sector to resume operations from 8am to 3pm while wearing of masks when going outside becomes mandatory.

Mnangagwa said the informal sector remain closed while commuter omnibuses are still suspended for the next 14 days.

Only public buses are permitted to carry passengers but should disinfect their coaches twice a day while passengers will be sanitized.

Churches, bars and gymnasiums also remain closed.

The country is battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic with confirmed now on 40 from the more than 8000 tests done to date.

