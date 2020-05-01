You cannot copy content of this page

Mnangagwa Extends National Lockdown By A Further 14 Days

Breaking News
By Staff Reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing the nation at State House on the coronavirus, 17 March 2020 (Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263Chat)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the national lockdown by a further 14 days.

In his address today, Mnangagwa said the lockdown will now be on stage two allowing the formal sector to resume operations from 8am to 3pm while wearing of masks when going outside becomes mandatory.

Mnangagwa said the informal sector remain closed while commuter omnibuses are still suspended for the next 14 days.

Only public buses are permitted to carry passengers but should disinfect their coaches twice a day while passengers will be sanitized.

Churches, bars and gymnasiums also remain closed.

The country is battling to contain the coronavirus pandemic with confirmed now on 40 from the more than 8000 tests done to date.

More to follow…

Staff Reporter 3836 posts 1 comments

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

More Stories

Breaking: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies

Watch Video: Chamisa Illegitimate, Supreme Court Rules

Breaking News: Zim Confirms First COVID-19 Death

1 of 36
error: Content is protected !!