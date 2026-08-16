Just In: Government to Investigate Kariba Boat Disaster as Death Toll Rise to 80



Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona has assured the nation that the government will institute an investigation into the Lake Kariba boat disaster, saying the process will be conducted in line with the provisions of the Inland Waters Shipping Act [Chapter 13:06].



Mhona made the remarks during a meeting with boat operators in Kariba, where he said authorities were committed to establishing the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The inquiry is expected to examine issues surrounding maritime safety, compliance with regulations and other factors that may have contributed to the accident.



However, the minister urged the nation to remain focused on mourning the victims and supporting affected families before conclusions are drawn from the investigations.



“Government will investigate what happened, but at this moment we must allow families to mourn and focus on bringing closure to those who have lost their loved ones,” Mhona said.



The disaster has triggered renewed concerns over safety standards on Lake Kariba, with questions being raised about vessel capacity, enforcement of regulations and emergency preparedness.



So far, 80 bodies have been retrieved from the lake, while 67 people have survived the accident. Rescue and recovery teams continue searching for victims as authorities work to account for everyone who was on board.



The government’s planned inquiry is expected to provide answers on the causes of the disaster and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



More details to follow.