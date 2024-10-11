MP Urges Support for Young Women Amid Mental Health Crisis on World Mental Health Day

Zimbabwe joined the global community on Thursday in commemorating World Mental Health Day, with Manicaland Member of Parliament Amanda Chakukura calling for greater government support for young women facing mental health challenges.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday Chakukura highlighted the unique difficulties young women encounter, which can significantly affect their mental well-being.

“Young women face unique challenges that can impact their mental well-being, including domestic violence, drug and substance abuse, lack of resources, unemployment, social media pressure, body image concerns, academic and career pressure, and also inadequacies that are affecting our young women, resulting in mental health issues,” Chakukura told fellow parliamentarians.

Chakukura stressed the importance of creating supportive environments to address these challenges.

“Ways in which we can support young women is through community and connection, which is building supportive networks that can help young women share their experiences and reduce feelings of isolation. There is also education and awareness, which promotes mental health education and can empower young women to seek help and support others. Policy advocacy, encouraging policies that address mental health resources for young women, can lead to systemic change,” she said.

In Zimbabwe, mental health issues are closely associated with the rising tide of drug and substance abuse, particularly among the youth.

Chakukura urged Parliament to take action to address these challenges, calling on the government to step in.

“I urge this august House to look into issues affecting the youth and advise the executive, as it is a crucial opportunity to highlight and address the mental health challenges faced by young women. By fostering understanding, support, and resources, we can help empower this demographic to prioritize their mental well-being. Let us join hands and fight for a greater and better Zimbabwe, as we all know that a healthy mind is a productive mind,” Chakukura said.

World Mental Health Day, first observed on October 10, 1992, aims to promote mental health and raise awareness about issues related to mental illness.

This year’s theme, “Mental Health at Work,” highlights the importance of a healthy work environment in maintaining mental well-being, whether the work is done inside or outside the home.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health and work are closely connected.

A supportive work environment fosters mental health, providing purpose and stability, while poor working conditions can harm mental well-being, reducing job satisfaction and productivity.

WHO also highlights that workers may face various risks to their mental health, including discrimination, poor working conditions, or limited autonomy.