European Film Festival Zimbabwe Set to Kick Off, Celebrating Cinema and Culture

All roads lead to the Mbare Art Space for the much-anticipated 2024 European Film Festival Zimbabwe (#EuroFilmFestZW) is back, promising a thrilling journey of cinema, culture, and creativity.

This year’s edition, running from October 10 to 28, expands into new territories with screenings and events in Harare, Kadoma, Gweru, and Bulawayo, offering an extraordinary lineup of European, African, and Zimbabwean films.

Hosted by the European Union (EU) in collaboration with EU member states, the festival’s theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Empowering Women Through Film,” highlights the importance of gender equality and cultural exchange through cinematic storytelling.

This year’s event features 27 films, including six from Europe, 11 African films, and 10 short films from Zimbabwe, all screenings and events are free and open to the public.

“This festival celebrates the power of film to unite people through shared stories. It’s an opportunity for audiences to experience cinema from across continents, highlighting not just European, but African and Zimbabwean narratives,” said festival curator Roberta Wagner.

The festival’s highlights include the BIOSKOP! Short Film Competition, where local filmmakers compete in six categories, with the winners announced on October 12.

The event also includes masterclasses led by renowned industry professionals like actor and director Daniel Lasker.

A special focus will be placed on workshops and discussions addressing topics like AfroFuturism, immersive storytelling with Virtual Reality, and cultural representation in film, providing Zimbabwean filmmakers a platform to engage with international experts.

The festival’s grand finale will feature the critically acclaimed South African neo-Western, Five Fingers for Marseilles, on October 20 in Bulawayo.

From jazz performances to virtual reality showcases, the 2024 European Film Festival Zimbabwe promises an unforgettable cultural experience.

The event is a celebration of cinema’s ability to transcend borders, shining a light on diverse stories and voices.

