Necessity The Mother Of Invention

DanChurchAid’s urban social assistance programme is demonstrating that when the need to secure their livelihood becomes essential, communities will find ways of achieving it.

In addition to traditional poultry, sewing, trading, and agribusiness, the project has supported handcraft projects such as beading producing jewellery, handbags, and other materials. These self-initiated projects are also supported by government with business training, ranging from budgeting to record-keeping provided by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises, ensuring sustainability and growth.

“It is exciting to see the level of innovation that is coming out of these communities, and the quality of products that are coming through,” said DanChurchAid Country Director, Mads Lindegard.

“It is our hope that having given communities the opportunity by supporting their aspirations, that these projects will grow and become businesses that will in turn contribute to broader community development.”

Lindegard explained that research has shown that small businesses that receive mentoring early in the development of the business achieve higher revenues and the owners have much higher rates of job satisfaction.

Edsa Msuku explaining how she got started in beadwork.

“My daughters and I started this bead bag business together with part of the money we received from the DCA urban social assistance project,” said Gara Belta.

Belta patiently mentored and developed her teenage daughters craft skills, teaching them to sew a beautiful assortment of beaded bags by hand, one bead at a time. Once they completed school, they were now able to harness their craft to secure an income to cover household and family expenses.

Since the European Union funded, DCA urban social assistance project commenced in January 2023, the mother-daughter trio has even exhibited their wares at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZiTF) with the support of a friend, where they sold several of their bags. They hope to sell more in the future, reaching not only international markets but also brunching out into other products like ladies’ sandals and more.

For Edsa Msuku and her father Jackson, the DCA urban social assistance project came as a lifeline after a tragedy that almost claimed her life.

Unable to secure employment to support herself and her father, Edsa left for Johannesburg, South Africa, where she was involved in a near fatal car accident, in which she broke her arms. Upon her return home she began her beading business, focusing on producing traditional bracelets, bangles, earrings, and necklaces like those found in South Africa.

Like Belta, Edsa quickly taught her father, who was also unemployed, to make the trinkets that now provide the duo with an income, proving that indeed, necessity is the mother of invention.